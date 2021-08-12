Andy Summers announces final installment of his album trilogy, Harmonics of the Night

Andy Summers has announced his 15th studio solo record and the final installment in his trilogy of albums, Harmonics Of The Night.

Set for an October 15 release via Andy Summers Music/Cargo Records, the upcoming entry into the former Police, Soft Machine and Kevin Ayers electric guitar player’s discography will join up with 2016’s Metal Dog and 2017’s Triboluminescence to cap off the five-year project.

As for the grand finale, Summers revealed it began life as a single improvisational guitar opus, and evolved into a blossoming 12-strong collection.

Speaking to Prog about his upcoming album, Summers said, “The music for Harmonics Of The Night came from a real life situation, which was the occasion of a retrospective exhibition of my photography at the Pavillon Populaire in Montpellier.

(Image credit: Cargo Records)

“I was able to visit the museum in advance of the opening and decided this time, instead of the usual unsuitable music being played by the whatever gallery, that I must make a music installation to accompany the photography on the wall, a piece that could be looped and thus provide a continual musical counterpoint to the visual.

"I made a 20-minute single guitar improvisation, A Certain Strangeness,” he continued. “This piece put a certain approach in my head and pointed me in the direction of 11 more tracks. It was the guiding spirit.

“These pieces, which vary from minimalist approaches to African influenced dance pieces, are what I consider the sonic parallels to the photography.”

You can check out the tracklist for Harmonics Of The Night below:

A Certain Strangeness City Of Crocodiles Aeromancer Chronosthesia Harmonics Of The Night Mirror In The Dirt Prairie Fantoccini Aphelion Spell Inamorata Strange Return

Keep your eyes peeled for a preorder link over at Cargo Records, which will crop up prior to the album's release on October 15.