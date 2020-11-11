Angus Young says AC/DC has a “mountain” of song ideas still to be recorded

As if a dozen new AC/DC tracks weren’t enough of a gift (and, let’s be honest, something well needed and deserved in 2020), apparently there might be even more new music from Angus and Co in the coffers beyond the new Power Up.

In a new interview with Radio.com, the electric guitar player was asked if there was still a "mountain" of AC/DC material yet to be released. To which he replied (via Blabbermouth): "Oh, yeah. If I went through [all the boxes], there's a lot of ideas that were [recorded] through our career.

“The hard part is just keeping up with the technology of that time. Because in a lot of the early years, when cassettes mainly came around, you were using a lot of early cassettes. And then from that point, then when it went into CDs, we were using that.

“A lot of people go to their computers, but we'd pretty [stuck to] the CD world. We may have a few DAT tapes and other formats — ADATs and stuff like that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Angus shared his thoughts on Eddie Van Halen, who died on October 6 at age 65.

“The first time I met him was in the ‘90s,” he said. “We were doing a tour through Europe and did some shows together.

“He was such a warm person and the first thing you noticed about him was had a big smile. He’d laugh and give you a big hug and was excited to see you.

“To the music world, it’s a big loss. Those of us lucky to have met him, it’s probably an even bigger tragedy.”