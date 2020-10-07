AC/DC release new single Shot in the Dark, confirm Power Up album details

It’s finally here, folks: AC/DC has unveiled the official audio for new single, Shot in the Dark, and confirmed details for new album, Power Up, due for release on November 13.

As you might expect from the Aussie vets, Shot in the Dark is a four-to-the-floor hard-rocker – in short, it sounds like AC/DC in the way only AC/DC can, complete with a ripping, blues-tinged Angus Young pentatonic lead.

“The title is a little bit cheeky because we all like a little nip [of alcohol] in the night or a few shots in the dark,” Angus Young told Rolling Stone. “I was very glad when the record company heard it [that] they felt it was a very strong song and should be the first one that people hear.”

As well as Shot in the Dark, the 12-track album includes some very AC/DC-sounding track titles, including Kick You When You’re Down, Wild Reputation and Money Shot. The full tracklisting is as follows:

Realize Rejection Shot in the Dark Through the Mists of Time Kick You When You’re Down Witch’s Spell Demon Fire Wild Reputation No Man’s Land Systems Down Money Shot Code Red

Earlier this week, producer Mike Fraser confirmed the band’s new album will feature riff ideas from late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young.

The band’s 2020 line-up is Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar).

Power Up is available to preorder now.