Animals As Leaders to Release New Album, 'Weightless,' This Fall

Instrumental progressive pioneers Animals As Leaders will release their second album, Weightless, this fall via Prosthetic Records.

The group, who wrapped up their inaugural U.S. headlining tour earlier this month, recently kicked off their first European tour (Dates below). They will kick off a North American tour alongside Between The Buried And Me on October 27.

More information on Weightless will be revealed in the near future.

A complete list of upcoming dates can be found below or at the band's Facebook page.

ANIMALS AS LEADERS on tour: