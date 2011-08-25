Animals As Leaders to Release New Album, 'Weightless,' This Fall

Instrumental progressive pioneers Animals As Leaders will release their second album, Weightless, this fall via Prosthetic Records.
The group, who wrapped up their inaugural U.S. headlining tour earlier this month, recently kicked off their first European tour (Dates below). They will kick off a North American tour alongside Between The Buried And Me on October 27.
More information on Weightless will be revealed in the near future.
A complete list of upcoming dates can be found below or at the band's Facebook page.
ANIMALS AS LEADERS on tour:
- 8/25 Reading, UK - Face Bar
- 8/26 Truro, UK - Bunters
- 8/27 Southampton, UK - Joiners
- 8/28 Tunbridge Wells, UK - Forum
- 8/30 Helsinki, FI- Circus $$$
- 8/31 Tallin, EE- Pirirta Convent $$$
- 9/2 Paris, France - Maroquinerie*
- 9/3 Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo Werk 21*
- 9/4 Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle*
- 9/6 Rome, Italy - Jailbreak Club*
- 9/7 Cervia Ra, Italy - Rock Planet*
- 9/8 Romano Cz, Italy - Rock and Roll Arena*
- 9/9 Conegliano, Italy - Apartamento Hoffman*
- 9/11 Bratislava, Slovakia- Randall Club*
- 9/12 Vienna, Austria - Chelsea*
- 9/13 Prague, Czech Republic- Rock Cafe*
- 9/14 Berlin, Germany - Magnet*
- 9/15 Hamburg, Germany - Logo*
- 9/16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg*
- 9/17 Cologne, Germany - Underground*
- 9/18 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix*
- 9/20 London, UK - Underworld*
- 9/21 London, UK - Underworld*
- 9/22 Manchester, England - Moho Live*
- 9/23 Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts*
- 9/24 Leeds, England - Cockpit*
- 9/25 Birmingham, England - Academy 3*
- 9/26 Bristol, England - Academy 2*
- 9/27 Cardiff, England - Clwb Ifor Bach*
- 9/28 Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi*
- 9/29 St. Petersburg, Russia - Kosmanavt*
- 9/30 Moscow, Russia - Plan B*
- 10/27 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*
- 10/28 Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Springs*
- 10/29 Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony*
- 10/30 Boston, MA - House Of Blues*
- 11/1 Richmond, VA - Hat Factory*
- 11/2 Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues*
- 11/3 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor*
- 11/4 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution*
- 11/5 Orlando, FL - The Beacham*
- 11/6 Birmingham, AL - Zydeco*
- 11/8 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Concert Centre*
- 11/9 Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues*
- 11/10 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall*
- 11/11 Chicago, IL - House Of Blues*
- 11/12 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's*
- 11/13 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant*
- 11/15 Little Rock, AR - Juanita's*
- 11/16 New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues*
- 11/17 Houston, TX - House Of Blues*
- 11/18 Dallas, TX - House Of Blues*
- 11/19 Austin, TX - Emo's Outside*
- 11/20 San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live*
- 11/22 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre*
- 11/23 Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues*
- 11/25 Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues*
- 11/26 Los Angeles, CA - House Of Blues*
- 11/27 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*
- 11/29 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert*
- 11/30 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert*
- 12/1 Calgary, AB - The Republik*
- 12/2 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room*
- 12/3 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub*
- 12/4 Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Centre*
- 12/7 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre*
- 12/8 Montreal, QC - Club Soda*
- 12/9 Clifton Park, NY - Northern Lights*
- 12/10 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts*
- $$$ w/ Deftones
- * w/ BTBAM