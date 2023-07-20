“A true inspirational person to be around”: Animals As Leaders pay tribute to guitar tech Dave Cohen, who has passed away

Animals As Leaders have paid tribute to their guitar tech Dave Cohen, who has unexpectedly passed away.

Cohen, who worked as a tech for Tosin Abasi’s prog metal outfit, was also guitar tech for Stryper, and had been on the road with Dream Theater during their recent Dreamsonic tour, for which Animals As Leaders served as support. Cohen was also the founder and head luthier of custom guitar builder, Equilibrium Guitars.

Aside from his tech and luthier roles, Cohen was a player himself, having been the guitarist for numerous bands, including metal outfit Chuggernaut.

“Dear friends, Last night we experienced a part of life that none of us look forward to, the unexpected passing of our dear friend and guitar tech Dave Cohen,” Animals As Leaders wrote on their Instagram page. “He was an amazing person, loved by all who met him.

“He was a wise and centered being. A true inspirational person to be around,” they continued. “We are thankful for the experiences and memories we shared with Dave. Our condolences go out to his friends and family. A soul is lost but never forgotten.”

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from Cohen’s colleagues and friends, with Dream Theater writing on their own social media pages, “He was the guitar tech for our musical brothers, Animals As Leaders, and an integral part of our Dreamsonic tour.

“Dave's passion for guitars shined through every moment he spent caring for the instruments with great pride in his work,” the band continued. “Dave's infectious spirit and unwavering dedication were a constant source of inspiration to everyone who knew him.

“To Dave's family and friends, we extend our deepest sympathies. His impact was immeasurable, touching the lives of everyone he met.”

With heavy hearts, we share the news of Dave Cohen’s sudden passing. He was the guitar tech for our musical brothers, Animals As Leaders, and an integral part of our Dreamsonic tour. pic.twitter.com/Bkelh5ukdTJuly 18, 2023 See more

The band’s drummer, Mike Mangini, also commented on Animals As Leaders’ post, writing, “My eyes were not dry today. It took one conversation early in this tour with Dave to see his incredible soul.”

Animals As Leaders and Dream Theater were joined by numerous artists in paying tribute to Cohen, with Sarah Longfield commenting, “There are no words. Dave was alway so kind and wise, not to mention one hell of a luthier/musician.”

The official account of Lollar Pickups added, “The world is going to be worse off without Dave. He always offered great ideas, insight, and, of course, a smile and a hug when we met up. He’ll be missed by so many.”