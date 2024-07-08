“I try to mimic robots playing guitar. It’s supposed to sound like a machine”: Introducing thall – the metal genre that’s djent’s colder, more evil younger brother


published

Popularised by bands like Vildhjarta and Humanity’s Last Breath, thall is starting to infect mainstream metal sound. In this guide we detail the origins, techniques, and gear driving the movement

Humanity's Last Breath guitarist Buster Odeholm
Humanity's Last Breath guitarist Buster Odeholm (Image credit: Aslak Junttu / Grimvisions)

Thall is one of metal’s newest, darkest and most inventive movements. From Sleep Token and Spiritbox to Animals As Leaders – check out Red Miso for a savage centerpiece – the sound is now spreading into mainstream metal.

It’s full of weird tunings, robotic techniques and a dichotomy between crushing distortions and frosted clean tones. But what are the mechanics at the heart of this fast-rising sound?

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.