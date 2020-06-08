Anti-Flag raffle off “F**k White Supremacy” fuzz pedals in support of Black Lives Matter

Last week we reported on several gear companies that have been responding to the current protests against police brutality and racism with special-run products and raffles.

Now, punk legends Anti-Flag have jumped into the protest pedal game, unveiling a new limited edition distortion/fuzz pedal featuring the words “Fuck White Supremacy” above the band’s logo.

The pedal is manufactured by Abominable Electronics, which also recently produced a new version of its Hate Stomper PCB emblazoned with the Black Lives Matter slogan.

Anti-Flag is raffling off four of the limited edition fuzz/distortion pedals to aid Black Lives Matter.

Additionally, one of the four raffle winners will also receive the grand prize: a fuzz pedal along with an accompanying vinyl pressing of the band’s Anti-Flag – Live Vol. 1 recording, with the burnt remains of an American flag pressed into the wax.

Four winners will be chosen on June 9, and 100% of the sales of the raffle tickets will go to the official Black Lives Matter global network.

To enter, head to A-F Records.