God City Instruments introduces Black Lives Matter Tone Bender-style PCB

Converge guitarist and God City founder Kurt Ballou launches the circuit “to be more helpful in the fight for true equality”

God City Instruments, the effect pedal company run by Converge electric guitar player Kurt Ballou, has introduced a new “Black Lives Matter” Tone Bender-style PCB.

Explained Ballou in an Instagram post announcing the circuit, “I spent some time over the past few days thinking of ways I could use my resources to be more helpful in the fight for true equality of BIPOC people. One thing I came up with was this TB MKiii inspired DIY PCB.”

The circuit will be available in the God City shop “just as soon as I verify the design works and sounds good,” Ballou wrote, and all profits will be split between the Massachusetts Bail Fund and the Boston DSA.

God City isn’t the only company responding to the current protests against police brutality and racism that have gripped the U.S.

Abominable Pedals has introduced a new version of its Hate Stomper PCB emblazoned with the Black Lives Matter slogan, with proceeds benefitting the Black Lives Matter Seattle / King County bail fund.

Chase Bliss Audio and Cooper FX, meanwhile, are both raffling off one-of-a-kind pedals to encourage donations to organizations that combat police brutality and other injustices.