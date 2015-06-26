Aranda Premiere New Album, 'Not the Same' — Exclusive

Dameon and Gabe Aranda—better known as Aranda—are premiering their new album, Not the Same, via GuitarWorld.com today.

The album, the followup to 2012's Stop the World, will be released June 29.

"Not the Same really plays to our strengths," say the brothers. "We really went with a more classic rock sound with more harmonies than we've had on any of our other records. [We're] very proud of this project, and we hope our fans enjoy it!"

The 11-song album finds the band taking their life experiences and the changes they've gone through and channeling the resulting emotions into a collection of songs that represent a rebirth of Aranda.

“These songs are about leaving your past behind and moving forward, and looking forward to great new things,” Dameon adds.

For more about Aranda, visit arandamusic.com.

Photo: Josh Welsh