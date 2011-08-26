Trending

Arch Enemy Premiere Music Video for "Bloodstained Cross"

By

Arch Enemy have just debuted their new music video for "Bloodstained Cross" over at Revolver's website. You can watch the video, which features never-before-seen live footage, at this location.

The band released their eight studio album, Khaos Legions, back in May via Nuclear Blast Records.

Arch Enemy have also announced a new string of North American tour dates for the fall, which you can find below.

Arch Enemy Tour Dates

  • Sept. 08 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head
  • Sept. 09 – New York, NY – Best Buy Theater
  • Sept. 10 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
  • Sept. 12 – Quebec City, QC – Imperial
  • Sept. 13 – Montreal, QC – Metropolis
  • Sept. 14 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix
  • Sept. 17 – Winnipeg, MB – The Garrick Center
  • Sept. 19 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
  • Sept. 20 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Events Centre
  • Sept. 22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
  • Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox
  • Sept. 24 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
  • Sept. 26 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Center
  • Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Nokia Theatre
  • Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee
  • Sept. 30 – Albuquerque, NM – The Sunshine Theater
  • Oct. 01 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
  • Oct. 03 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
  • Oct. 04 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues