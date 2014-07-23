Aristides 060 "Arium" Guitar — Demo Video with Ola Englund

GuitarWorld.com has posted several stories over the years about Aristides guitars, which are made out of something called "arium."

Arium is a new material designed by Poort Artistides and Delft University in the Netherlands.

While we don't know a lot about it, we know Aristides' arium guitars are formed in a mold. Arium has no fiber structure, which allows it to vibrate three-dimensionally, increasing an instrument's sustain and volume. Arium doesn't contain water, so it is more stable and requires less maintenance.

According to Aristides, by creating a one-piece constructed guitars using arium, sound waves can resonate throughout the instrument without disruption.

Anyway, although we have posted photo galleries of Aristides guitars (including THIS ONE and THIS ONE), we've never posted a high-quality demo video showing the guitar in action.

Until now, that is. In this new clip, guitarist Ola Englund demos Aristides' 060 model. As always, check it out and let us know what you think on Facebook or in the comments below!

For more information, visit aristidesinstruments.com.