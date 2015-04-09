Armless Guitarist Shreds with His Feet — Video

Australia's Triple M Sydney recently posted this video to its Facebook page.

It shows a young, armless guitarist doing some serious shredding with this feet, backed only by a drummer.

He's doing it over a chord progression that sounds a bit like Eric Clapton's "Forever Man," although we can't tell what song it actually is. Nor do we—despite the hundreds of comments on the original Triple M Sydney post—know the identity of the guitarist, who also is featured in one or two YouTube videos.

Regardless, it is inspiring! Stay tuned for updates.

Respect

Posted by Triple M Sydney on Wednesday, August 13, 2014