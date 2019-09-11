Artur Menezes wins Ernie Ball's PLAY Crossroads contest

Ernie Ball has announced Artur Menezes as the winner of the Ernie Ball PLAY Crossroads contest.

Menezes, who has shared stages with the likes of Joe Satriani and Buddy Guy, is an instructor at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood.

Ernie Ball describes him as a "highly energetic guitarist from Los Angeles. In addition to performing traditional blues with expertise and respect, he also plays modern blues mixing various musical styles.”

Said Menezes, “I'm shocked. That's really a dream come true to play at the Crossroads Guitar Festival. I've been watching the DVDs since the first edition and it's a blessing being in the same place as my guitar heroes. Thank you so much Ernie Ball for this opportunity and thank you so much for everyone who rooted for me!"

The PLAY contest saw Ernie Ball team up with Eric Clapton to give one unsigned artist the chance to perform live at the 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival on the Ernie Ball Stage and win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Menezes and his band will perform on the Crossroads Village Stage. In addition, Menezes and his band have been awarded tickets to the show, a year’s supply of Ernie Ball strings and accessories, a custom Ernie Ball Music Man guitar, a $500 Guitar Center gift card, a Marshall Ori50C guitar amplifier and an Ernie Ball endorsement deal.