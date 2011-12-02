Avenged Sevenfold Let Fan Play Guitar Solo in "So Far Away" During Concert

Last night in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Avenged Sevenfold invited a young fan named Jack on stage to join the band for their song "So Far Away." And not just to sit on stage while they played it; he got to play the guitar solo!

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

This isn't the first time during this tour Avenged Sevenfold have made a fan's day by asking them to join them on stage. Last month in Puerto Rico, A7X invited a fan on stage who was holding a sign that said his wish was to play drums with Avenged Sevenfold. The young boy then led the band in a a song of his choosing, "Second Heartbeat."