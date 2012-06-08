Axl Rose Thanks Fan for Returning Stolen Jewelry

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose seems to be in a forgiving mood after a fan came forward and returned $200,000 worth of jewelry she had "inadvertently" taken from the backstage area after a recent concert in Paris, France.

The singer took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the fan and the Paris police, referring to the fan as "just an excited fan."

"Got my things back (really just an excited fan)," he wrote. "Thank you to the person for returning them n' big thanks [to] the Paris police."

The fan in question, whose identity hasn't been revealed, told the police she drank too much and "inadvertently" put Rose's items in her handbag, realizing her faux pas when she woke up around lunchtime the day after the concert.