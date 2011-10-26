Bad Company Singer Paul Rodgers Sworn In As Canadian Citizen

At a public ceremony in Surrey, British Columbia, on October 21, the British-born Paul Rodgers -- lead singer of Free, Bad Company and The Firm (not to mention Queen) -- was sworn in as a Canadian citizen.

Here's a statement from Rodgers:

"It may not be my native land but Canada is surely now my home. While I'll always be an Englishman, Canada has given me so much for which I am grateful. My wife, your former Miss Canada Cynthia Kereluk, a new and extended family and the chance to be truly free in a country that with its quiet strength combines the best of so many worlds.

I'm proud to be a Canuck.

Thank you, Merci.

-- Paul Rodgers"