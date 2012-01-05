BandHappy Launches Registration for Students, Teachers Today

BandHappy, a new music education website, is taking registrations for students and teachers here.

The site is unique in that it allows for students to find teachers for lessons either in an offline setting or online via the site's in-house video chat system. Perhaps even more exciting for prospective students is the chance to take lessons from any number of professional musicians.

Teachers who have already signed on include Tosin Abasi (Animals as Leaders), Rich Redmond (Jason Aldean Band), Gil Sharone (Stolen Babies), Jeff Loomis (Nevermore), Ben Weinman (Dillinger Escape Plan), Mike Mowery (Outerloop MGMT), Chris Adler (Lamb of God), Willie Adler (Lamb of God), AJ Minette (The Human Abstract), Evan Brewer (The Faceless), Paul Waggoner (Between the Buried and Me), Rody Walker (Protest the Hero), Peter Wichers (Soilwork), Louis Cato (Marcus Miller Band), Spencer Sotelo (Periphery) and more.