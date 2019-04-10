Baroness Premiere New "Seasons" Video, Announce American Tour

Baroness have shared the official video for “Seasons,” from their upcoming fifth album, Gold & Grey. You can check out the clip below.

“Seasons,” which the band premiered at a recent Worcester performance, takes fans behind-the-scenes into the recording for Gold & Grey, featuring pre-production footage from singer/guitarist John Baizley’s Philadelphia basement studio.

Gold & Grey is due June 14 via Abraxan Hymns. The bulk of the album was recorded at producer Dave Fridmann’s (The Flaming Lips, Mogwai) upstate New York Tarbox Road Studio.

Said singer and guitarist John Baizley about the album, "The term I kept using was that I wanted to create something that was more kaleidoscopic than our former records. We were trying to say something new with our instruments, with our sound intact, with the spirit of the band intact, but not applying the typical conventions when possible.”

Baroness have also announced a five-week U.S. “Gold & Grey Tour,” kicking off on July 11. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, April 12, at 10 am local time.

Gold & Grey is available for pre-order here. See below for all tour dates.

Baroness 2019 tour dates:

July 11: Lancaster, PA—The Chameleon

July 12: Poughkeepsie, NY—The Chance

July 13: Huntington, NY—The Paramount

July 14: Hartford, CT—Webster Theatre

July 16: Buffalo, NY—Town Ballroom

July 17: Pittsburgh, PA—Mr. Smalls Theatre

July 19: Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall

July 20: Detroit, MI—The Majestic

July 21: Indianapolis, IN—Deluxe at Old National Centre

July 23: Palentine, IL—Durty Nellie’s

July 24: Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s

July 26: Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

July 27: Lawrence, KS—The Granada

July 28: St. Louis MO—The Ready Room

July 30: Nashville, TN—Cannery Ballroom

July 31: Birmingham, AL—Saturn

August 4: Baton Rouge, LA—The Varsity Theatre

August 5: Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

August 6: Tampa, FL—The Orpheum

August 7: Ft. Lauderdale, FL—Culture Room

August 9: Orlando, FL—Plaza Live

August 10: Jacksonville, FL—1904 Music Hall

August 11: Charleston, SC—The Music Farm

August 13: Charlotte, NC—The Underground

August 14: Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

August 16: Richmond, VA—The National

August 17: Baltimore, MD—Baltimore Sound Stage