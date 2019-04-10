Baroness Premiere New "Seasons" Video, Announce American Tour

Baroness have shared the official video for “Seasons,” from their upcoming fifth album, Gold & Grey. You can check out the clip below.
“Seasons,” which the band premiered at a recent Worcester performance, takes fans behind-the-scenes into the recording for Gold & Grey, featuring pre-production footage from singer/guitarist John Baizley’s Philadelphia basement studio.
Gold & Grey is due June 14 via Abraxan Hymns. The bulk of the album was recorded at producer Dave Fridmann’s (The Flaming Lips, Mogwai) upstate New York Tarbox Road Studio.
Said singer and guitarist John Baizley about the album, "The term I kept using was that I wanted to create something that was more kaleidoscopic than our former records. We were trying to say something new with our instruments, with our sound intact, with the spirit of the band intact, but not applying the typical conventions when possible.”
Baroness have also announced a five-week U.S. “Gold & Grey Tour,” kicking off on July 11. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, April 12, at 10 am local time.
Gold & Grey is available for pre-order here. See below for all tour dates.
Baroness 2019 tour dates:
July 11: Lancaster, PA—The Chameleon
July 12: Poughkeepsie, NY—The Chance
July 13: Huntington, NY—The Paramount
July 14: Hartford, CT—Webster Theatre
July 16: Buffalo, NY—Town Ballroom
July 17: Pittsburgh, PA—Mr. Smalls Theatre
July 19: Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall
July 20: Detroit, MI—The Majestic
July 21: Indianapolis, IN—Deluxe at Old National Centre
July 23: Palentine, IL—Durty Nellie’s
July 24: Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s
July 26: Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room
July 27: Lawrence, KS—The Granada
July 28: St. Louis MO—The Ready Room
July 30: Nashville, TN—Cannery Ballroom
July 31: Birmingham, AL—Saturn
August 4: Baton Rouge, LA—The Varsity Theatre
August 5: Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre
August 6: Tampa, FL—The Orpheum
August 7: Ft. Lauderdale, FL—Culture Room
August 9: Orlando, FL—Plaza Live
August 10: Jacksonville, FL—1904 Music Hall
August 11: Charleston, SC—The Music Farm
August 13: Charlotte, NC—The Underground
August 14: Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel
August 16: Richmond, VA—The National
August 17: Baltimore, MD—Baltimore Sound Stage