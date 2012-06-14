Baroness Streaming Another New Song, "March to the Sea"

Earlier this week, Baroness premiered another new song off their upcoming double album, Yellow & Green. Stream "March to the Sea" below.

Baroness will release Yellow & Green next month, July 17, via Relapse Records. The double album features a major shift in directions for the band, as — much like the new releases from Mastodon and Opeth — it features more melodic vocals, with the music even drifting into shoegaze and post-punk directions at times.

