Bass Player Live! Concert, Clinic Returns to Los Angeles October 20

Bass Player LIVE! will return to Los Angeles October 20 and 21 to bring players, manufacturers and artists together for hands-on access to the latest instruments, equipment and instruction.

The exhibition/clinics are for players of all levels, and manufacturer exhibits will showcase current basses and equipment to the bass community at large. All musicians are welcome.

This year's event will feature two days of exhibition, live demos and clinics at SIR Studios, plus a special-event concert at Key Club in Hollywood.

The BPL! 2012 concert at Key Club on October 20 will feature Lifetime Achievement Award presentations to Chris Squire of Yes and reggae legend Aston "Family Man" Barrett (Bob Marley's original bass player from The Wailers), as well as a Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award to Jaco Pastorius. It will be followed by an exclusive preview clip from the upcoming Jaco documentary, presented by Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

The annual all-star jam, hosted by Steve Bailey, will feature a musical tribute to the late Bob Babbitt and Duck Dunn.

Recently announced players to participate include John Taylor (Duran Duran) and Robert Trujillo, as well as Alphonso Johnson, Rickey Minor, Nathan East, Juan Alderete, Nate Watts, David Ellefson, Frank Bello, Steve Bailey, Stu Hamm, Phil Chen, Janek Gwizdala, Hadrien Feraud and many more.

"With Chris Squire, Aston 'Family Man' Barrett, Robert Trujillo, Steve Bailey, Alphonso Johnson, Nathan East, Rickey Minor, Juan Alderete, David Ellefson, Frank Bello, Janek Gwizdala, Hadrien Feraud and others, Bass Player LIVE! 2012 has one of the strongest clinic lineups of BPL! talent ever," said Joe Perry, publisher of Music Player Network. "There are going to be a number of guest appearances, including Lee Sklar, Verdine White, Brian Bromberg, Stu Hamm, Jimmy Haslip, Mike Elizondo, Andrew Gouche, Gary Grainger, Tim Lefebvre, Alex Al, Dirk Lance, Jimmy Earl and more. It is going to be one of our best events yet and not to be missed."

The day exhibition/clinic will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 22 at SIR Studios at 6465 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. The phone number is 323-462-1112. The concert will take place October 20 at Key Club, 9039 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. Doors open at 7 p.m. The phone number is 310-786-1712.

For tickets to both events, visit bassplayer.com.

BPL! CONCERT SCHEDULE AT KEY CLUB

Aston "Family Man" Barrett

Chris Squire

Jaco Pastorius Posthumous Award & Documentary Preview Clip

Bass Player LIVE! All-Star Jam, hosted by Steve Bailey, featuring a Musical Tribute to the late Bob Babbitt and Duck Dunn.

EXHIBITORS

Aguilar Amps, Alleva-Coppolo, Ampeg, ArtistWorks, Bass Strings Online, Benavente Guitars, Berklee College of Music, Carvin, Dean Markley, DR Handmade Strings, Diffusion Audio, Dunlop, Elixir Strings, Epifani, Epiphone, Fodera Guitars, Gibson USA< Hartke, Ibanez Basses, Kala Ukulele, Ken Smith Basses, La Bella Strings, Los Angeles Music Academy, Lemur Music, MTD, Musician's Institute, NS Design, Paul Reed Smith, RotoSound, Seymour Duncan, Spector, Sukop Basses, TC Electronic, Tech 21, Warwick and Yamaha.

TICKETS

One-day Event Pass (Sat OR Sun): $35.00

Two-day Event Pass (Sat AND Sun): $55.00

BPL! Concert: $30.00

Concert tickets: http://bit.ly/BPLConcert_2012

Expo tickets: http://bit.ly/BPL_Expo2012

MUSICIANS

Scheduled clinicians and guest appearance artists include: Chris Squire, Aston "Family Man" Barrett, John Taylor, Robert Trulijio, Alphonso Johnson, Nathan East, Rickey Minor, Steve Bailey, Marcio Mendoza, Damian Erskine, Janek Gwizdala, Juan Alderete, Jerry Watts, Phil Chen, Nate Watts, Lee Sklar, Verdine White, Brian Bromberg, Stu Hamm, Mike Elizondo, Hadrien Feraud, Bobby Vega, Bunny Brunel, Ready Freddie Washington, Evan Brewer, Andrew Gouche, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Gary Grainger, Bubby Lewis, Tim Lefebvre, Alex, Al, Sean Hurley, Dirk Lance, Jimmy Earl, Bernhard Lackner, Oskar Cartaya, Norm Stockton, Russel Blake, Igor Saavedra and more.