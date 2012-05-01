Beach Boys Streaming New Single, "That's Why God Made the Radio"

Back in February, The Beach Boys kicked off what's shaping up to be a big year, performing at the 54th annual Grammy Awards.

Now, just a few days into a massive 50th anniversary tour, the band have released the first single from their upcoming new album, That's Why God Made the Radio. You can stream the album's title track via the YouTube clip below.

Beach Boy Bruce Johnston recently spoke to Billboard about the band's songwriting process for the new album, assuring fans that the album is comprised of all new material.

"There's a lot of Brian in there, and Mike [Love]," he said. "It's just nice to know there is a Mike Love and a Brian Wilson still around to write together."

The current lineup of the Beach Boys features Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks.

That's Why God Made the Radio is out June 5.