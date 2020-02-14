BecosFX's CompIQ Twain is a rack-mount-level compressor/limiter in a compact pedal

Romania-based effect pedal maker BecosFX has announced the CompIQ Twain Dual-Band/Stacked Pro Compressor/Limiter, a new stompbox for guitar and bass.

Part of the company’s CompIQ series of VCA compressors, the dual-band pedal features adaptive auto attack and release timing presets and independent compression controls for knee, threshold, ratio and make-up gain on each band.

According to Becos, the pedal, which boasts two independent analog engines, can operate as a dual-band compressor/limiter with variable crossover point or as a stacked compressor with separate controls for each engine.

In either mode, harmonic saturation can be injected separately on each of the dry line bands, and then mixed with the wet compressed line. There’s also a separate gain reduction display for easy indication of how hard or soft the lows and highs are being processed.

Other features include a dry/wet mix knob for parallel compression in either of the working modes, a five-LED gain reduction display on each processing engine, true bypass switching and 9-12V DC external power operation.

The CompIQ Twain is available for preorder beginning March 1, at a price of $329. For more information, head to BecosFX.com.