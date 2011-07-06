Behemoth Post New Rehearsal Footage Online

Polish black metallers Behemoth recently rehearsed for the first time as a band since frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski was diagnosed with leukemia in 2010. You can check out a video of the band rehearsing the song "Lucifer," below.

On the rehearsal, Nergal had this to say: "It's been two weeks since we began rehearsing for tour. The chemistry is definitely back! We feel very much refreshed. What excites me the most is the fact that we've already started jamming out NEW song. Crazy, ain't it? It sounds so fuckin' sinister, I can't even describe it…Fast, furious, but more evil in a way..."

Behemoth's return to the stage will happen this fall on their Phoenix Rising Tour, which covers six dates in the band's home country of Poland.