Behemoth Release Music Video for New Song, "Lucifer"

It's been a couple years since we've had new Behemoth music to listen to, but at least we have a new music video today. You can check out the band's new video for the song "Lucifer" below.

The band also released a making-of video for the "Lucifer" shoot, which you can find below the music video. "Lucifer" is taken from the band's 2009 effort, Evangelion.

Behemoth are currently gearing up for their first proper run of shows since guitarist/vocalist Adam "Nergal" Darski was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2010. In characteristic Nergal fashion, however, Darski told Metal Sucks: "We're not just hoping that you'll come to see us because I was sick. Fuck that. I'll be better soon and we're going to deliver!"