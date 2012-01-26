Ben Folds Five Working on First New Album in 13 Years

Ben Folds, Robert Sledge and Darren Jessee -- collectively known as Ben Folds Five -- are officially reuniting for a new album, their first since 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner.

According to a post on Folds' official Twitter account, recording for the album has already begun and fans can expect a "spring release."

This wasn't out of the blue, however, as Folds revealed in an interview last year that he fully expected the band to get back together to write new songs. Last year, the band added three new songs to Ben Fold's career retrospective, The Best Imitation Of Myself: A Retrospective.