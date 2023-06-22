Bernie Marsden’s iconic “The Beast” ‘59 Gibson Les Paul isn’t going up for sale after all

Yesterday (June 21), it was announced that Bernie Marsden was set to sell his iconic “The Beast” ‘59 Gibson Les Paul Standard, which had been valued at around $1.3 million.

Well, there’s been a change of plan: it seems Marsden has had a change of heart, with the former Whitesnake guitarist now saying The Beast is not for sale.

The Beast – one of music’s most iconic Bursts, alongside the Greeny, Clapton's Beano Burst and Page's Number 1 – was part of a wider Bernie Marsden Collection sale that is being hosted by UK vintage gear specialist, ATB Guitars.

It was the outstanding addition to a well-stocked suite of guitars that includes a ‘52 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, 1950 Gibson ES-5 and Gibson EDS-1275, among others.

But, after “some constructive conversations” with his family, Marsden has decided to hold onto his cherished Les Paul for just a little while longer.

Announcing the update on Instagram, Marsden wrote, “I have been astonished by the reaction to the potential sale of The Beast! As you all know, I’ve had the guitar since 1974 and technically it’s been for sale ever since… That’s what happens when you own a vintage Les Paul!

“However, I have had some constructive conversations with my family and they feel it should stay with me for a bit longer, and so I have withdrawn it from a possible sale… I hope this improves your moods!”

Though collectors will be slightly disappointed with the news, it seems a number of those in the guitar world are not. In response to the post, players such as Peter "Danish Pete" Honoré, Damon Johnson and Jason Isbell all praised Marsden’s decision.

Owing to the guitar’s illustrious history, these players won’t be the only ones commending Marsden for his U-turn. As the player noted himself, The Beast has been in Marsden’s possession since 1974, after it had already swapped hands with other high-profile players – reportedly including Eric Clapton, Paul Kossoff and Andy Fraser.

Making its way to Marsden during his Wild Turkey days, the guitar then became a pivotal part of the Whitesnake sound, and was used by its owner to write Here I Go Again.

When the sale was announced it was confirmed The Beast would be viewable by appointment only, and exclusively by “suitably qualified individuals”.

It was set to be 2023’s most high-profile guitar sale, with ATB Guitars waxing lyrical about its naturally worn vibe, impressive playability and “transcendental sound”.

“An iconic instrument even without the illustrious career, this guitar is a bonafide member of the rock music pantheon,” ATB Guitars wrote when the sale was announced. “We are so honored to be part of the story and to be able to help find its next home.”

Despite The Beast’s withdrawal, it will be business as usual for the rest of the Marsden sale, which is currently live on ATB Guitars’ website. Other highlights from the catalog include a 1952 Gibson ES-295, 1940 Martin 00-17 and 1963 Gibson Firebird.

Despite being among the most valuable guitars ever produced, more '59 Bursts have been cropping up in recent years, including a newly uncovered 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard from South Africa named 'Sunny'.