Big Four Concert Coming to DVD on November 2.

When the “Big Four,” Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax, shared a stage together on June 22nd, 2010, in Sofia, Bulgaria, it was the moment their fans had waited decades for. That monumental show was beamed live into over 1000 theaters worldwide via satellite in a special HD cinematic event.

On November 2nd, 2010, this legendary concert will be available on DVD through Warner Bros. Records. The Big Four Live from Sofia includes full shows from all four bands on a two-disc set as well as behind the scenes and interview footage.

In addition to the two DVD set and the corresponding Blu-ray, there will be a limited edition "Super Deluxe" Box Set including the 2 DVD set, five CDs with all five hours of music, a 24-page booklet, a two-sided poster, photos of each band, and a collectible Big 4 guitar pick.

These four acts broke out of the underground thrash movement in the 1980’s to dominate the metal world, selling millions of records and packing arenas across the globe. Despite huge demand, these musical giants had never shared the same stage. The legendary June 22nd, 2010, concert from the tour’s stop of the Sonisphere Festival in Sofia, Bulgaria aired the same day in 79 movie theaters in the U.K, over 450 theaters in over 140 markets in the U.S., as well as being beamed into theaters in Europe, Canada, Latin America, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

In December 2009, the bands announced that they would be joining forces to take part in the traveling Sonisphere Festival for only 7 shows across Europe. This one-time only event, from the Sofia show, made it possible for fans far and wide to participate in what otherwise was a very limited run of dates.

The full tracklisting is:

ANTHRAX [DVD 1/CD1 – 1 Hour Approx]

1. Caught In A Mosh 6:07

2. Got The Time 3:41

3. Madhouse 4:39

4. Be All, End All 7:44

5. Antisocial 6:55

6. Indians / Heaven & Hell 9:48

7. Medusa 5:54

8. Only 6:44

9. Metal Thrashing Mad 2:44

10. I Am The Law 7:13

MEGADETH [DVD1/CD2– 1 Hour Approx]

1. Holy Wars… The Punishment Due 5:49

2. Hangar 18 5:39

3. Wake Up Dead 3:39

4. Head Crusher 3:49

5. In My Darkest Hour 4:59

6. Skin O' My Teeth 3:14

7. A Tout Le Monde 4:24

8. Hook In Mouth 4:39

9. Trust 5:09

10. Sweating Bullets 4:59

11. Symphony Of Destruction 4:09

12. Peace Sells / Holy Wars Reprise 9:40

SLAYER [DVD1/CD3– 1 Hour Approx]

1. World Painted Blood 6:27

2. Jihad 4:29

3. War Ensemble 5:11

4. Hate Worldwide 3:09

5. Seasons In The Abyss 6:24

6. Angel Of Death 5:29

7. Beauty Through Order 5:14

8. Disciple 5:04

9. Mandatory Suicide 4:24

10. Chemical Warfare 5:39

11. South Of Heaven 4:19

12. Raining Blood 5:00

METALLICA [DVD2/CD4/CD5– 2 Hours Approx]

1. Creeping Death 6:24

2. For Whom The Bell Tolls 4:29

3. Fuel 4:19

4. Harvester Of Sorrow 6:44

5. Fade To Black 7:39

6. That Was Just Your Life 6:46

7. Cyanide 6:27

8. Sad But True 7:44

9. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) 6:04

10. All Nightmare Long 9:04

11. One 7:04

12. Master Of Puppets 8:37

13. Blackened 7:57

14. Nothing Else Matters 5:24

15. Enter Sandman 6:33

16. Am I Evil? 7:07

17. Hit The Lights 3:28

18. Seek And Destroy 7:44