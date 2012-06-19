Billy Gibbons, Brad Paisley Honor Joe Walsh on June 23 Episode of 'CMT Crossroads'

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, plus Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney and other country music stars will pay homage to recent Guitar World cover star Joe Walsh on the next episode of CMT Crossroads on CMT.

The special, titled CMT Crossroads: Joe Walsh & Friends, also features Sara Evans,

Luke Bryan and Hunter Hayes and will air 11 p.m. EST Saturday, June 23.

The episode includes Walsh and the other artists performing Walsh's solo hits and Eagles classics, including “Life’s Been Good,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” "Rocky Mountain Way" and more.

You can check out a video of Walsh and Paisley performing “Rocky Mountain Way” below.

