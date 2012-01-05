Black Country Communion Plan New Album in 2012

Black Country Communion, who released albums in 2010 and 2011, will reportedly improve that streak to three albums in three years.

The hard blues-rock band -- Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, Derek Sherinian and Jason Bonham -- will head to the studio in June to record an album that will be released later this year.

The band's previous albums are Black Country and 2.

Bassist/singer Hughes recently spoke to Artisan News:

“We just did two albums back to back, both successful records. And our live DVD is out now. We’re really, really happy with the progress of where we’re going musically. So we’re sort of on course now. It’s kind of a continuation … There’s gonna be some darker stuff on there, because the lyrics I’m writing are kind of dark. There may be some moments of drama in there, I like drama in the music. So the songs I have ready are definitely a continuation of [the first and the second albums].”