Check out the new music video for "Gold on the Ceiling" from the Black Keys' late-2011 release, El Camino, which made Guitar World's list of last year's 50 best studio albums.

It's a nice, simple clip devoid of movie stars and rocking rabbis.

The video, which premiered last night on MTV (Yes, sometimes MTV shows music videos), features only the band playing live, just like in the old days.

Get More: The Black Keys, Gold On The Ceiling, Music, More Music Videos