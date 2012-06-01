The Black Keys Post Bizarre New Music Video for "Gold on the Ceiling"

The original music video for "Gold on the Ceiling" by The Black Keys has been available on the band's YouTube channel for about three months.

But for some reason, the guys -- Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney -- just posted a second version of the video. The new one, which is directed by Harmony Korine, is a bit more wobbly and bizarre. It features Auerbach and Carney -- along with gigantic ersatz versions of themselves -- romping around in weird baby suits, toting fire extinguishers, hugging ... not that there's anything wrong with that!

Check it out below.

"Gold on the Ceiling" is from the band's 2011 album, El Camino.