Black Label Society Announce Acoustic Christmas EP

Is it just me, or is Christmas starting earlier and earlier every year? It may only be the second of November, but Black Label Society are already getting in the spirit of the holiday season with Glorious Christmas Songs That Will Make Your Black Label Heart Feel Good, an acoustic EP of three BLS takes on popular Christmas tunes.

The EP contains three tracks -- "I'll Be Home For Christmas, "Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem" and "It's A Wonderful World" -- and is now available on iTunes.

In other Black Label news, the band have announced that they will be supporting Guns N' Roses on a string of tour dates in December. You can find the full list of GNR w/ BLS dates below.