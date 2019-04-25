Black Label Society Premiere "Bored to Tears" Music Video

Back in January, Black Label Society announced that they would be releasing Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19, a “reimagined” version of their 1999 debut, Sonic Brew.

Now, the band has premiered the music video for the album's opening cut, "Bored to Tears." You can check it out above.

“With the new Black Label super-exciting technicolor dream coat, high-calorie-burning video for 'Bored to Tears,' I told Black Label director o' doom & delight, father Justin Reich, that I wanted to do an 'exciting' and 'tough' looking video in the movie genre style of Clint Eastwood & Charles Bronson,” Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde said.

“After seeing the video, apparently father Justin Reich doesn’t know who these legendary film icons are or has them confused with two other actors named Clint Eastwood & Charles Bronson, Wylde continued. "Every time I watch this video I’m more confused than I was during the previous viewing.“

In conjunction with the release of their new album, the band is also currently in the midst of their "20 Years of Sonic Brewtality Tour" of North America.

You can check out the group's full itinerary below.

For more information, head over to BlackLabelSociety.com.