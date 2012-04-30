Black Sabbath Announce Birmingham "Homecoming" Concert

After initially limiting their live schedule to just one show — their headlining performance at Download festival — Black Sabbath have added a third show to their itinerary for the year (the other being their upcoming performance at Lollapalooza).

The newly reunited (more on that in a moment) Sabbath will play a "homecoming" gig in their native Birmingham, England, on Saturday, May 19. The show will mark Sabbath's first performance in the city in nearly 13 years.

Perhaps even more exciting for fans is the fact that Bill Ward is once again listed as a band member on Black Sabbath's Facebook page, after it was unclear whether or not Ward would be joining the band for their live engagements or their upcoming studio album.

One also has to assume that another live date is a good sign that guitarist Tony Iommi is doing well in his fight against lymphoma.

The guitarist was diagnosed with the disease several months ago and has since undergone extensive treatments while still working on the new Black Sabbath album. "I've had the last dose of chemotherapy so hopefully my body will start to get back to normal soon," said the guitarist in a health update posted last month. "The steroids were the worse. I've now got three weeks of radiotherapy coming up which I'm told can be very tiring so we'll see."