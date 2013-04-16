Black Sabbath Announce Four North American Tour Dates

Black Sabbath, who have been releasing regular announcements regarding singles, album track listings, studio videos and tours, have now announced four summer shows in North America.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour will go on sale this Saturday, April 20, at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The dates include stops in Holmdel, New Jersey; Los Angeles, Seattle and Toronto, Ontario. Check out the complete schedule and dates below.

Fans can click here to RSVP for early access to presale tickets available Thursday, April 18. VIP Packages are also available at VIPNation.com.

In advance of the release of the band's new album, 13, the album’s first single, “God Is Dead?,” will debut across Clear Channel Media and Entertainment’s more than 40 radio stations nationwide 3 p.m. EST Thursday, April 18. The album, which is produced by Rick Rubin, features Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Brad Wilk.

Black Sabbath on Tour