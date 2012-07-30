Black Sabbath Post Pro-Shot Video of 'Paranoid' from May 19 in Birmingham, England

On May 19, Black Sabbath -- in this case, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler with drummer Tommy Clufetos -- shared the stage together for the first time in seven years, pelting a hometown crowd in Birmingham, England, with a solid set of Sabbath classics.

The band have just posted a pro-shot video of "Paranoid" from that night, and you can check it out below.

Consider the video a teaser for the band's August 3 show at Lollapalooza in Chicago. It will, of course, be the band’s only U.S. performance. Plans for a full tour were scrapped when Iommi was diagnosed with cancer ... and then there was original drummer Bill Ward's much-publicized contract dispute ...

Anyway, maybe the best way to describe the clip below is via a quote from a fan's comment on YouTube: “You’ve got to admit, for a guy who snorted enough coke to kill a blue whale, Ozzy sounds great.”