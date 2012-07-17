Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Posts Tribute to Deep Purple Keyboardist Jon Lord

Black Sabbath bassist Terry "Geezer" Butler, who turns 63 today, posted a message online paying tribute to founding Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord, who died yesterday, July 16, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Butler wrote:

"Very sad to hear of Jon’s death, following his battle with the demon cancer. One of the great musicians of my generation. (Black Sabbath guitarist) Tony Iommi recently worked with Jon, and said what a lovely bloke he was.

"I met him a few times, but never got to work with him. Blessings."

Lord was diagnosed with cancer last year. He recorded with Iommi and Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan last year as part of the WhoCares supergroup.