Black Tide Release New Single, "That Fire"

Miami’s Black Tide have just released a new single, "That Fire." The track comes from the band’s forthcoming sophomore release Post Mortem.

"That Fire" is now available on iTunes and is available for listening here.

The band comments, “We just put out our new single ‘That Fire’. We really hope you dig it! This is just a fun song for everyone out there. Total party song, and one of our faves. We have a music video for it coming out soon, so look out!”

Black Tide will premiere the music video for “That Fire” on Thursday, June 23. You can check out some behind-the-scenes footage of the band making the video below.

Post Mortem will hit stores on Aug. 23 via DGC/Interscope Records.