Blink-182: Some Songs on New Album "Are Like Prog-Rock Blink"

Blink-182 probably isn't the first band to come to mind when you hear the term 'prog-rock,' but the band have said they may have entered those waters on their new record.

Speaking to Jam Showbiz about the band's new album, Neighborhoods, Tom Delonge made sure fans knew that they could expect a very diverse record.

"There’s a lot of new elements," said Delonge. "We have these songs that are total throwbacks, exactly what people would know of what Blink is. But then we have these songs that are madly different and experimental. And then we have songs that are like prog- rock Blink. So I really think that we have a tremendous, diverse palette on this."

You can read the full interview here.

Neighborhoods, the band's first album since their 2003 self-titled effort, is due out on September 27.