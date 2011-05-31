Blue October Returns This Summer with New Album and Tour

This summer will belong to Blue October. The band is back, and they'll release a new album, Any Man In America, on Aug. 16. They'll also tour the U.S. to support its release.

Having declared their independence from the major label system, the band will release the album via their own Up/Down Records with distribution from RED Music/Sony Distribution, MRI Associated Labels and Brando Records.

From the opener, “Feel Again,” to the hopeful last track, “The Follow Through,” Any Man In America is an album that takes the listener on a journey and chronicles the personal events that have taken place in singer Justin Furstenfeld’s life since their last release.

The album was produced by Furstenfeld, who produced the band’s platinum album, Foiled, together with Tim Palmer, who has produced and mixed for Robert Plant, Pearl Jam and U2. Any Man In America is the follow-up to 2009’s Approaching Normal and is the seventh studio album in the band’s 16-year history.

Blue October is Justin Furstenfeld (vocals, guitar), Ryan Delahoussaye (violin, mandolin, piano), Matt Noveskey (bass) and Jeremy Furstenfeld (drums).

The debut single from the new album, “The Chills,” is available on iTunes today. Check out the video:

Any Man In America tracklisting:

1. Everything (AM Limbo)

2. The Feel Again (Stay)

3. The Money Tree

4. For The Love

5. Drama Everything

6. The Chills

7. The Flight (LNK to MSP)

8. Any Man In America

9. You Waited Too Long

10. The Honesty

11. The Getting Over It Part

12. The Worry List

13. The Follow Through

Any Man In America tour:

Aug. 17 Dallas, TX, House of Blues

Aug. 18 Dallas, TX, House of Blues

Aug. 19 Austin, TX, Stubbs

Sept. 8 Phoenix, AZ, The Foundry

Sept. 9 Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

Sept. 10 Los Angeles, CA, House of Blues

Sept. 11 Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

Sept. 15 Reno, NV, Knitting Factory

Sept. 16 San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom

Sept. 17 Portland, OR, Roseland

Sept. 21 Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory

Sept. 22 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

Sept. 23 Salt Lake City, UT, In The Venue