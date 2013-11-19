Bob Dylan Releases Interactive Music Video for “Like A Rolling Stone”

When Bob Dylan released “Like A Rolling Stone” in 1965, no official music video (or the 1965 equivalent) was created to accompany the track.

But now, nearly a half-century later, Dylan has released the song's official music video. The video, which was created by the digital agency Interlude, is interactive and allows viewers to flip through 16 TV channels as a host of television personalities lip-sync the well-known lyrics.

The video features celebrities and reality TV stars and includes cameos by Drew Carey and The Price is Right, Danny Brown, Pawn Stars, Property Brothers, ESPN and more.

The video showcases a patented technology platform that allows viewers to play an active role in the story of the video. No two people will engage with the video in the same way twice.

Dylan recently released a new box set, The Complete Album Collection Volume 1, which contains his 35 official albums, including 14 that weren't previously remastered. There are also six live albums and two CDs of rare material.