Bob Dylan to Tour with Mark Knopfler This Fall

Bob Dylan and Mark Knopfler will be teaming up for a tour of Europe this fall.
Knopfler and Dylan have a long history of collaboration, first working together in 1979 on Dylan’s Slow Train Coming. Knopfler would also later produce Dylan's Infidels album in 1983.
"I'm much looking forward to going out on the road with Bob in such a special year. Also, it was an honor to be asked to record one of Bob's songs on the forthcoming Amnesty International 50th anniversary album to mark his 70th birthday," said Knopfler on his website
Knopfler is currently working on a new, as-yet-untitled studio album.
Bob Dylan and Mark Knopfler Tour dates:
- Oct 06, 2011 - Dublin, IE The O2
- Oct 08, 2011 - Glasgow, UK Braehead Arena
- Oct 09, 2011 - Glasgow, UK Braehead Arena
- Oct 10, 2011 - Manchester, UK MEN Arena
- Oct 11, 2011 - Nottingham, UK Capital FM Arena
- Oct 13, 2011 - Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena
- Oct 14, 2011 - Bournemouth, UK BIC
- Oct 16, 2011 - Lille, FR Zénith
- Oct 17, 2011 - Paris, FR Bercy
- Oct 19, 2011 - Antwerp, BE Sportspaleis
- Oct 20, 2011 - Rotterdam, NL AHOY
- Oct 21, 2011 - Luxembourg, LU Rockhal
- Oct 23, 2011 - Oberhausen, DE König-Pilsener-Arena
- Oct 25, 2011 - Mannheim, DE SAP Arena
- Oct 26, 2011 - Munich, DE Olympiahalle München
- Oct 27, 2011 - Leipzig, DE Arena Leipzig
- Oct 29, 2011 - Berlin, DE O2 World
- Oct 31, 2011 - Hamburg, DE O2 World Hamburg
- Nov 02, 2011 - Herning, DK Jyske Bank Boxing
- Nov 03, 2011 - Malmö, SE Malmö Arena
- Nov 04, 2011 - Stockholm, SE Globe
- Nov 06, 2011 - Hannover, DE TUI Arena
- Nov 07, 2011 - Nuremburg, DE Arena Nürnberger
- Nov 08, 2011 - Innsbruck, AT Olympia Hall
- Nov 09, 2011 - Padova, IT Palasport Arcella
- Nov 11, 2011 - Florence, IT Nelson Mandela Forum
- Nov 12, 2011 - Rome, IT Palalottomattica
- Nov 14, 2011 - Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
- Nov 15, 2011 - Geneva, CH SEG Geneva Arena
- Nov 16, 2011 - Zurich, CH Hallenstadion