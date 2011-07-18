Bob Dylan to Tour with Mark Knopfler This Fall

Bob Dylan and Mark Knopfler will be teaming up for a tour of Europe this fall.

Knopfler and Dylan have a long history of collaboration, first working together in 1979 on Dylan’s Slow Train Coming. Knopfler would also later produce Dylan's Infidels album in 1983.

"I'm much looking forward to going out on the road with Bob in such a special year. Also, it was an honor to be asked to record one of Bob's songs on the forthcoming Amnesty International 50th anniversary album to mark his 70th birthday," said Knopfler on his website

Knopfler is currently working on a new, as-yet-untitled studio album.

Bob Dylan and Mark Knopfler Tour dates: