Bob Mould to Release New Studio Album in the Fall

Bob Mould, the former frontman of Hüsker Dü and Sugar, will release his first album for Merge Records this fall.

The album, which was recorded with Mould's live band -- drummer Jon Wurster (Superchunk) and bassist Jason Narducy (Telekinesis, ex-Verbow) -- will be Mould's first collection of new studio material since 2009's Life And Times.

Mould will close Merge's SXSW showcase Friday, March 16, at Frank in Austin, Texas. He also will play Sugar's Copper Blue album -- front to back -- Saturday, March 17, at MOG's unofficial SXSW party at The Mohawk.

Mould recently began a series of shows commemorating the 20th anniversary of Copper Blue by playing the album in its entirety. The first of these shows took place at last month's Noise Pop Festival in San Francisco and will continue with a series of European dates this summer with more to be announced.

BOB MOULD AT SXSW:

Friday 3/16

Merge Records Showcase

Frank, 407 Colorado St. Austin, TX 78701

Bob Mould: 12:30 a.m.

Saturday 3/17

Bob Mould plays Copper Blue

Mog.com Party

Mohawk, 912 Red River St. Austin, TX 78701

Bob Mould: 3:30 p.m.