Boss to Host Third Annual Loop Station US Finals at Musicians Institute and GuitarTV.com

Boss is hosting the 3rd Annual Boss Loop Station U.S. Finals, which will be broadcast live from Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California, on GuitarTV.com.

A roster of talented musicians and music industry leaders will crown the best looper in America as contestants compete for their spot on the world stage of looping.

Event guests, both in-person and online, will experience world-class musical performances from the nation’s top loopers and have an exclusive opportunity to win great Roland and Boss gear. The free, all ages show is open to the public and is free to watch online.

Boss will be giving away thousands of dollars worth of gear to folks attending this event in-person at Musicians Institute, including a Roland V-Drums Kit, two Lucina Keytars, two KC-110 keyboard amps, a RC-300 Loop Station and a VE-5 Vocal Performer effects processor. Guests should arrive early for a chance to win. The gear will be raffled at the end of the show, and winners must be present to claim their prize!

WHEN: Saturday, October 20; Doors 6 p.m. Show starts 6:30 p.m. PT; open to the public, no tickets needed.

WHERE: Musicians Institute, 6752 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028; Adjacent to the Hollywood/Highland Metro Red Line Station

ONLINE: Not in California to attend? No worries! The event will be broadcast live around the world on www.GuitarTV.com! Tune into the live stream starting at 6:00 p.m. PT for a chance to win a BOSS RC-3 Loop Station from GuitarTV.

WHO: Seven talented musicians from around the country, including the first ever U.S. finalist duo, will perform their original compositions with the support of a wide range of instruments and the legendary BOSS RC-Series Loop Station pedals. The RC-2, RC-3, RC-20XL, RC-30, RC-50, and RC-300 Loop Station pedals record, layer, loop, and store audio from their instruments on-the-fly, allowing musicians a whole new level of improvisation and creativity.

FINALISTS:

1.DJ Berlin (Belgin Ugursu) – Baltimore, MD

2.Robert Williamson – Dublin, GA

3.Danny Watson – Cincinnati, OH

4.Steven Cantor - Alpharetta, GA

5.SuperTall Paul Newman – Hollywood, CA

6.Vox Machina (duo Mister Tim and Matt Murphy) – Longmont, CO

The grand prize winner(s) will receive $3,000 in BOSS and Roland gear, and a chance to compete at the Loop Station World Championship in Anaheim, CA, during the 2013 Winter NAMM trade show.

CELEBRITY GUEST JUDGES:

1.Billy Morrison (Guitarist, Camp Freddy, Circus Diablo, The Cult, Billy Idol)

2.Michael Laskow (Founder/CEO Taxi.com)

3.Lisa Harriton (Chair of Keyboard Program at MI, Keyboardist for Smashing Pumpkins, Ke$ha, Elle Rae)

4.Gary Lenaire (Guitarist, BOSS & Roland Guitar Product Manager)

Highlights from last year’s U.S. Finals:

2011 U.S. 1st Place

2011 U.S. 2nd Place

For more information, visit bossus.com.