Boss shares first look at its highly anticipated HM-2 reissue, the Waza Craft HM-2W

Boss has released new images of its upcoming HM-2 Heavy Metal reissue, further fanning the flames of anticipation as development continues apace on the hugely anticipated Waza Craft HM-2W distortion pedal.

The reissue of the cult classic was officially confirmed in November 2020, with Boss president Yoshi Ikegami revealing that development of the pedal will be informed by feedback from fans of the original.

As such, a Boss HM-2W Facebook group was set up, giving players a platform to voice their thoughts on what the pedal should include.

The new image of the “cosmetic prototype” was shared by Boss in this Facebook group, which placed the reissue alongside the original Heavy Metal HM-2

Keeping with the classic look, the HM-2W sports the familiar sleek black housing with orange knobs and text.

(Image credit: Boss)

Of the new prototype, Ikegami said, “This is the first cosmetic prototype for HM-2W. We pursue to keep authentic HM-2 look then decided to use iconic orange knobs as well as the original HM-2!

“Now we are fighting with long-time lead situation on some parts (despite of such situation we think we should keep consistency with original HM-2 sound),” he continued. “We will do our best to deliver Boss HM-2W to you guys ASAP.”

According to the Facebook group, other functional developments have been made. Supposedly, the noise floor has been adjusted, meaning the Waza Craft pedal promises to be quieter than its predecessor.

However, unlike other Waza Craft versions of existing Boss designs, the HM-2W appears to be an entirely faithful reissue, with no additional switches and only a silver battery-access screw distinguishing it from the original.

But bear in mind this is still only a prototype, so further tweaks can be expected before the final version is released.

Luckily, it seems we won’t have to wait long for an in-depth update, with the Japanese effects giant planning to host a Facebook livestream on March 10 at 7:30am GMT, during which we will get a closer look at the new prototype.

If you have any burning HM-2W-related questions, head over to Boss's Facebook page to share your thoughts ahead of the event.