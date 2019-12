Australia's Boy & Bear have just premiered their new music video for the song "Feedling Line." You can check out the video below.

The song comes from the band's debut album, Moonfire, which was released yesterday, August 9 via Universal Republic. Moonfire was produced by Joe Chiccarelli (My Morning Jacket, The Strokes, The Shins) and recorded at Nashville's Blackbird Studios.

Boy & Bear performed at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago this past weekend.