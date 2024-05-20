“Back to being 12 years old, going to a show and holding a sign that said, ‘Can I play the guitar solo for Alive?’” Pearl Jam producer Andrew Watt joins Mike McCready to share one of the all-time great guitar solos

Pearl Jam have treated their fans to surprise guests, deep cuts and covers on the US leg of their ‘Dark Matter’ tour

L-Andrew Watt performs onstage during Ohana Fest at Doheny State Beach on September 24, 2021 in Dana Point, California; R- Lead guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam performs live on stage at Moody Center on September 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas
(Image credit: L- Variety/Getty Images; R- Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Pearl Jam producer Andrew Watt has gone from being a 12-year-old holding a sign at a show asking to play Alive’s guitar solo to being his favorite band's producer. Now, he can tick something else off his bucket list after dueling with Mike McCready on the iconic Alive lead last week.

So far, Pearl Jam's debut single Alive has appeared on all setlists of their current tour. On May 16, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, fans were treated to a special rendition when Andrew Watt joined the band on stage, brandishing his Gibson Les Paul. He joined forces with McCready to deliver the solo Total Guitar named the 29th best solo of all time.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.