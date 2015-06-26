Breaking Benjamin Premiere Live "Failure" Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of an exclusive live video for "Failure" by Breaking Benjamin.

The original version of the song is from the band's new album, Dark Before Dawn,which was released June 23 via Hollywood Records.

Dark Before Dawn marks the first original music from the band since 2009's Dear Agony.

The album also marks a new era for the band: founder Ben Burnley is now joined by guitarists Jasen Rauch (Red) and Keith Wallen (Adelitas Way), bassist Aaron Bruch, and drummer Shaun Foist (Picture Me Broken).

Following a spring festival run that included performances at Rock on the Range, Carolina Rebellion, Rocklahoma! and Welcome to Rockville, Breaking Benjamin are set to hit the road with U.S. headline and festival dates.

See below for a full list of tour dates.

2015 Breaking Benjamin Tour Dates

7/01: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

7/02: Wilmington, NC @ Ziggy's By The Sea *

7/03: Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater *

7/05: Knoxville, TN @ The International *

7/06: Covington, KY @ Madison Theater *

7/14: Big Flats, NY @ Tags Summerstage

7/16: Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

7/17: Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Festival Park for Rock USA

7/18: Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest 2015

7/19: Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater for KIWR River Riot

7/21: Bloomington, IL @ US Cellular Coliseum

7/22: Rockford , IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center

7/24: Buffalo, NY @ Agri Center at Americas Fairgrounds

7/25: Syracuse, NY @ WKRL @ NY State Fairgrounds

7/26: Gilford, NH @ Meadowbrook

8/14: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

8/15: Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

8/16: Richmond, VA @ The National

8/18: Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

8/19: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

8/21: Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

8/22: North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

8/24: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues – Orlando

8/25: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

8/26: St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

8/28: Winston Salem, NC @ Ziggy's Outdoors

8/29: Atlantic City, NJ @ Trump Taj Mahal – Mark G Etess Arena

9/19: New York, NY @ Best Buy Theatre

10/4: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Live - Champions Park

10/24: Elverta, CA (Sacramento County) @ Gibson Ranch Park for Monster Energy Aftershock Festival

*Acoustic performance