Breedlove Guitars celebrates three decades in business with the luxurious 30th Anniversary Phoenix acoustic

Breedlove Guitars is hitting its 30th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the Bend, Oregon-based acoustic guitar company has unveiled four limited-edition models, each of which pays tribute to a defining design from its range.

Among these is the new 30th Anniversary Phoenix, which revisits the classic design first introduced in 2004, while also adding in modern features.

The new Phoenix offers a shallow Concert body style with a specially-selected dark-colored sinker redwood top and select ziricote back and sides, while updates include a Wave headstock, ebony Delta bridge and a re-designed Phoenix inlay.

Other specs include a neck made of Honduran mahogany, an African ebony fingerboard and bridge, gold Gotoh 510 tuners and an LR Baggs Anthem TRU-Mic pickup system.

The 30th Anniversary Phoenix is constructed of sustainable, clear-cut-free tonewoods and employs Breedlove’s hand-voicing and Sound Optimization. The limited edition model is made in Bend and offered for $5,999.

For more information, head to Breedlove Music.