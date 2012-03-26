Brendon Small's Galaktikon Premieres New Track, "On My Way"

Dethklok (and Home Movies) mastermind Brendon Small has just debuted a brand new track from his new side project, Galaktikon. Stream "On My Way" below, courtesy of Crave Online.

Galaktikon is Small's outlet for the more melodic side of his musical personality. Speaking to Revolver last year, Small said, "I love melody and I love melodic vocals in metal, not just the guttural stuff, though obviously it works with DETHKLOK, and I wouldn't want to change a thing. I long for melody in the vocal."

Coinciding with the release of Season 4 of Metalocalypse, Galaktikon: A High Stakes Intergalactic Extreme Rock Album, is due out in April.